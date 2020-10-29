25 MLB players who could be traded this winter

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire

The Giants’ first baseman has been a big contributor in the Bay Area for a decade and has won two World Series titles with San Francisco. But his time with the team that drafted him in the 5th round back in ’09 could be coming to a close. When Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 campaign it prompted the Giants to promote their top prospect, catcher Joey Bart, to the big leagues. Now they face the long term conundrum of getting both Bart and Posey into the line-up on an everyday basis, and the latter does have experience at first base. As for Belt, he’ll be a free-agent at the end of next year and he just hit .309 with a 1.015 OPS. Someone could surely use his left handed bat.

Potential trade partners: Nationals, Yankees, Twins