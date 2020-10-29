2000s R&B Singer Nivea Spotted DRUNK & STUMBLING In Atlanta

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

2000s R&B singer Nivea was not at her best, while partying last night in Atlanta Georgia. has learned that last night, the R&B singer went out in Atlanta, and overdid it on the tequila.

Then, the mother to one of Lil Wayne’s sons, went on social media – slurring her words and stumbling down the streets.

And she didn’t appear to be wearing a mask, or practicing social distancing either.

Look:

