Zoey 101 Theme Song Follow Me Music Video

Not me getting emotional over a time capsule…

In the video, the original actors are back on set to cast and film the music video… it’s all very meta.


Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), and Chris Massey (Michael Barret), and Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews) all returned.

And there are some new guests like JoJo Siwa, Dixie D’Amelio, Loren Gray, Gigi Gorgeous, and Noah Beck who joined in on the fun too.


Chantel Jeffries, Sofía Reyes, Eva Gutowski, and Too Hot to Handle‘s Harry Jowsey were also there.


There are even cameos from Jamie Lynn’s daughter Maddie and her mom Lynne.

Then, Jamie Lynn gives us a brand-new pop version of the *iconic* theme song along with SO many great Zoey 101 references.

Like Quinn and her ~Quinn-ventions~…

…Pear company computers and Tek-Mates…


…that episode where the cast got stranded on the beach…


…the legendary Jet-X…

…Logan and Quinn’s ✨secret romance✨…

…and of course, the time capsule where Chase finally admitted he was in love with Zoey.


It’s all so — dare I say — ~drippin’~.

Just see for yourself! Watch the video here.

