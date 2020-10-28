Your Wednesday Briefing

British health workers brace for a second virus wave

As Britain becomes subsumed by a second wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, its doctors and nurses are bracing for an expected deluge of new patients over the next six months, with no clear government strategy to contain the virus and deal with rapidly filling intensive care units.

As a result, morale among overstretched health workers is wilting. Hospitals have canceled nonessential operations and transferred patients to nearby facilities, a result of crowding caused in part by the government’s effort to restart elective procedures that were halted in the spring. Some emergency units are already telling patients who don’t need urgent care to stay away.

Quote: “We’ve been through it once before, and it wasn’t very nice, but there was an end to it,” said Dr. Alison Pittard, the dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine. “Whereas now, this is going to go on for much longer. We did not and do not have enough staff.”

