Yes, that’s Elizabeth Warren doing the Warp again

One does not necessarily picture Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as the midnight movie type, but she was one of several politicians and celebrities to join Tenacious D — the tongue-in-cheek rock duo otherwise known as Jack Black and Kyle Gass — for “Rock-y The Vote,” featuring a spirited cover of “ Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” aimed at getting out the vote this Nov. 3.

It’s an appropriate tune for the Democratic-leaning group and their guests (“It’s just a jump to the left,” get it?), and Black in particular gives his all in channeling Richard O’Brien, who wrote the original “Rocky Horror” stage show and whose character Riff Raff (a handyman) sings “ Warp” in the twisted 1975 film version that’s never really gone away.

Warren delivers a half-convincing “Put your hands on your hips” in the video, joining the likes of former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, New Hampshire comedian Sarah Silverman, and even original “Rocky Horror Picture Show” cast member Susan Sarandon, who seems to finally be angling for Democratic nominee Joe Biden despite her previous unflappable devotion to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Watch the video here: