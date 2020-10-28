World Series – LA Dodgers Justin Turner positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win has been hit with a major controversy after third baseman Justin Turner joined celebrations despite carrying COVID-19.

Turner was incredibly pulled mid-game after testing positive for COVID-19, but defied orders to take to the field to celebrate the Dodgers’ drought-breaking win.

The Dodgers on Wednesday secured the World Series with a 3-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.

A maskless Justin Turner celebrates with his Dodgers teammates after their World Series win (Getty)

Turner, who was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before leaving the game the eighth inning following positive COVID-19 test, took to the field to celebrate the Dodgers’ first championship since 1988 with teammates.

Vision from the celebrations captured the 35-year-old hugging teammates and Dodgers staffers, while also kissing his girlfriend while holding the World Series trophy.

Turner was asked to remain isolated but ignored orders and joined his teammates according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Dodgers players and coaches wore face masks during the end of series celebrations. There was no dogpile on the infield that’s typical of such celebrations, although there were still hugs and high fives.

“We learned during the game Justin tested positive and he was immediately isolated to prevent spread,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said after presenting Los Angeles with the championship trophy.

Turner cradles the World Series trophy with his wife also joining in on the celebrations (Getty)

Turner’s COVID-19 test taken one day prior to Wednesday’s game had returned inconclusive before another test taken on the day of Game 6 came back positive according to Passan.

The entire squad is expected to be tested once they return to the team hotel.

Turner took to Twitter after the series win to confirm he was in good spirits and feeling well despite missing out on the celebrations.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out!,” Turner wrote on Twitter after the game.

“I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine.

“Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team and unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps.”

– with AP