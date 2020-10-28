Wisconsin-Nebraska canceled due to positive COVID tests

“The Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program,” Wisconsin relayed. “The team’s scheduled game against Nebraska on Saturday will not be played.”

The team clarified that over the past five days, 12 members of the program (six players and six members of the staff, including head coach Paul Chryst) tested positive. The game will be ruled “no contest” and will not be made up later, given the constraints of the Big Ten’s reduced schedule in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a statement. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had his second positive test on Tuesday, which means that he will not be able to play for at least 21 days, according to conference protocol. Mertz has played in just one game so far this season, completing 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns. Now, he will likely miss several games for the Badgers this season, if the team is able to successfully limit the outbreak and get back on the field.