Willow Smith Calls Out Mom Jada Pinkett Smith For Treating Her Differently To Brother Jaden

During a recent Red Table Talk episode, Willow Smith called Jada Pinkett Smith out for treating her differently to her brother, Jaden Smith.

“I also want to bring up, there is a difference in how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons,” said Willow.

Jada agreed.

“It’s coming from, I gotta be on it, we gotta be on it because I know with this world, we have to work harder,” she explained. “And then I’d be like, ‘And his father will deal with [Jaden] but you mine.'”

She continued: “For me, I knew that she’s gonna have it twice as hard,” Jada continued. “I needed you to be strong because I know what this world is like for us as Black women.”

Jada’s Red Table Talk regularly tackles issues within her own family. Earlier this year, she sat down with Will Smith, where she confessed to being in an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.