Willow Smith Calls Out Mom Jada Pinkett Smith For Treating Her Differently To Brother Jaden

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

During a recent Red Table Talk episode, Willow Smith called Jada Pinkett Smith out for treating her differently to her brother, Jaden Smith.

“I also want to bring up, there is a difference in how Black moms will treat their daughters and their sons,” said Willow.

 Jada agreed.

“It’s coming from, I gotta be on it, we gotta be on it because I know with this world, we have to work harder,” she explained. “And then I’d be like, ‘And his father will deal with [Jaden] but you mine.'”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR