Where Caitlyn Jenner’s Bond With the Kardashian Family Stands

“My heart breaks for my mom,” she told Ellen DeGeneres that April, “because I feel like she’s been through so much…[Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she’s saying all these things and, you know, I just don’t think it’s necessary. I just feel like it’s unfair; things aren’t truthful.”

Especially with regard to their marriage, “I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now, but it’s just so hurtful. Like, I just wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

Kim also said at the time, however, that it had only been a couple of weeks since she had last talked to Caitlyn.

“I’ll always, always love her,” she shared. “That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now. But, like I said, I’ll still always have a major love for her, for who she was in my life. I’m really sentimental; I think my mom’s that way. And I’ll never say…you know, it’s still Kendall and Kylie’s dad, so I want to be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book. You know, tell your story—but just don’t bash other people. I just think, like, it’s not tasteful.”