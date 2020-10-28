Western Australia hard border slammed by Human Rights Watch

It came as stranded residents plead to be allowed to reunite with their loved ones.
Eddy Menendez, who works in Queensland, hasn’t been allowed to see his three children for months.
“It’s devastating… it’s been real hard,” he told .
“I’d be happy to quarantine myself or whatever it takes to go and see my children.”
“This has been going on now for seven months, and we’re just calling on the process to be much more transparent and compassionate,” HRW researcher Sophie McNeill said.
Stranded Western Australians now fear they could miss out on festive reunions.
“We understand these concerns,” a spokesperson for the Premier told .
“We have to act in the interest of the entire state.”
State Shadow Health Minister Zak Kirkup called on Mr McGowan to “show some compassion.”
“Allow Western Australians stranded over east to get home and be reunited with their families,” he said.