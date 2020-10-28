Vin Scully congratulates Dodgers on Twitter after LA wins 2020 World Series

Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully on Tuesday hailed the Dodgers’ latest triumph World Series, which came 65 years after he broadcast the franchise’s first championship.

Scully, 92, posted a congratulatory message after the Dodgers clinched the 2020 Fall Classic with a 3-1 Game 6 victory over the Rays. He listed all seven of the franchise’s titles, starting with the 1955 victory when the Dodgers were still playing in Brooklyn and he was five years into his 67-year run behind the microphone.

’55, ’59, ’63, ’65, ’81, ’88, and now 2020.

What a year. What a season. What a team.

In ’55, the Dodgers finally ended the wait for “Next Year” by beating the hated Yankees in a thrilling seven-game Subway Series. In 2020, the Dodgers made good on manager Dave Roberts’ post-NLCS proclamation of “This is our year” by downing the Rays in the MLB bubble in Arlington, Tex.

Scully, a New York native, moved with the Dodgers to Los Angeles after the 1957 season and witnessed the middle five world titles in person. He retired following the 2016 season but has made sure to follow the team from home.

Fox play-by-play Joe Buck made sure to mention Scully right before the Dodgers secured the final out in their Game 6 victory. Buck called Scully “the greatest to ever do it.”