Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra paired opposite each other

A fresh pairing always gets us excited. And when two quirky actors come together, it doubles up the excitement. Today Mumbai Mirror reported that Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra have been roped in for a film.

The film will be directed by Shanker Raman, a National Award winning cinematographer, who made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Gurgaon in 2017. Shanker Raman wanted young actors as the script demanded freshness, according to the sources. The two actors got a narration and it was an instant yes from both of them. We’ll be waiting for more updates on this one.

Vikrant Massey just had a release, Ginny Weds Sunny, on Netflix where the actor for the first time played a ‘true-blue’ commercial hero. He’s currently shooting for Haseena Dilruba where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu. Sanya Malhotra too has a Diwali release – Ludo on Netflix and has Pagglait in the pipeline.