Todd Gurley’s mental mistake in the Atlanta Falcons’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday looks even worse after seeing this video clip.

A new video from NFL Films shows that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan reminded Gurley in the huddle not to score. The Falcons were down 16-14 with 1:04 left and had a 1st-and-goal from the Detroit 10. The plan was to run out the clock and then kick an easy field goal to win the game by a point.

Here is the video clip of Ryan going over the plan with Gurley: