Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Is Pregnant After Miscarriage

On September 30, the couple celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. “Omg I cannot believe it’s been a year,” Shay wrote on Instagram. “We have shared so many memories together already and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us! Thank you for loving me for me. You are my everything.”

Davies also commemorated the occasion over on his page, writing, “You love me just right honey. This year has been one for the books. With every challenge we have become stronger and closer. Thank you @scheana.”

Along with Shay’s baby news, fellow and former Pump castmates Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder are all currently expecting. Time to raise a SUR cocktail—virgin, of course.