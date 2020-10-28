U.S. goods trade deficit shrinks in September By

© . The OOCL Europe is docked at the Port of Newark in Newark, New Jersey
WASHINGTON () – The United States’ trade deficit in goods narrowed sharply in September as exports increased, sealing expectations for record economic growth in the third quarter.
The goods trade deficit decreased 4.5% to $79.4 billion last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Exports of goods rose $3.2 billion, while in imports fell $0.5 billion.
