U.S. antitrust regulator loses bid to revive Qualcomm case By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

© . Qualcomm’s logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

By Jan Wolfe and Stephen Nellis

() – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) Inc, declining to reconsider an August decision that dismissed the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against the chip designer.

In a brief order, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks.

On Aug. 11, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit said the FTC failed to establish that Qualcomm’s practices had an anticompetitive effect on the cellular chip market. The FTC had asked the entire court to rehear arguments and reconsider the panel decision.

Qualcomm and the FTC did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR