Tyra Banks Directly Addresses ‘DWTS’ Drama

Tyra Banks has directly addressed the ongoing Dancing With The Stars drama — categorically denying that she has banned any Bravo housewives from the show.

“I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up. First of all, I have nothing to do with casting. Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.”

Tyra says she thinks she knows who started the rumor:

“There will be another rumor next and another one. After while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore. There’s somebody that’s hating. Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”