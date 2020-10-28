Home Entertainment Tyra Banks Directly Addresses ‘DWTS’ Drama

Tyra Banks Directly Addresses ‘DWTS’ Drama

Bradley Lamb
Tyra Banks has directly addressed the ongoing Dancing With The Stars drama — categorically denying that she has banned any Bravo housewives from the show.

“I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up. First of all, I have nothing to do with casting. Second of all, I’m a freaking businesswoman,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “The Real Housewives are some of the biggest stars in this country. So that’s just somebody trying to hate, and there’s a lot of that going on right now.”

