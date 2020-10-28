Twitter Accuses Diplo (41) Of “Grooming’ 19 Yr Old Black Tok Tok Star!! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Music uper producer Diplo, 41, is making headlines after he announced on IG that he is living with 19-year-old TikTok creator Quenlin Blackwell, has learned.

Here’s the video that got people talking:

And their relationship is . . . complicated. Many on social media, especially Black Twitter are calling the 41 year old producer a “pervert” and an “exploiter” for moving the teen into his home. Some believe that Diplo is “grooming” the teen for sexual exploitation.

