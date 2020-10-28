Twitter Accuses Diplo (41) Of “Grooming’ 19 Yr Old Black Tok Tok Star!! (Video)

Music uper producer Diplo, 41, is making headlines after he announced on IG that he is living with 19-year-old TikTok creator Quenlin Blackwell, has learned.

Here’s the video that got people talking:

And their relationship is . . . complicated. Many on social media, especially Black Twitter are calling the 41 year old producer a “pervert” and an “exploiter” for moving the teen into his home. Some believe that Diplo is “grooming” the teen for sexual exploitation.

The pair first “came out” with their relationship during a TikTok live video which showed Quenlin Blackwell, 19, saying that she was currently living with the producer.

Diplo has since cleared the air on his relationship with Quenlin Blackwell, after the controversy popped off on Twitter. Siplo told fans that he’s her landlord. In a series of tweets he wrote:

“OK so I rent one of my properties to Quenlin Blackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.”

He added,

“As a land lord I don’t really consider age or race as a qualification. U just gotta pay security deposit. And don’t poke holes in the walls or ruin my carpet.”

Quenlin also put out a statement denying the rumors. She said:

“I’m and adult. I’m not being groomed. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year..I’d rather break both of my legs and be forced to walk than pursue Diplo romantically and he’d rather choke.”

Adding,