TV Ratings for Tuesday, Oct,. 27: ‘This is Us’ Season 5 Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, This Is Us‘ two-hour season premiere averaged 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating, up in audience and down just two tenths in the demo from its Season 4 average (6.9 mil/1.5).

NBC notes that This Is Us delivered TV’s No. 1-rated scripted telecast (excluding shows with high-rated NFL lead-ins) since May 11. TVLine readers’ gave the season opener an average grade of “B+.”

Kicking off NBC’s night, The Voice (7.4 mil/1.0) was down a tick week-to-week.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Coverage of what would be the deciding World Series game (10.3 mil/2.7) easily topped the fast nationals for all previous games.

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.3 mil/1.2) was steady.

CBS | Primetime, COVID-safer editions of The Price Is Right (4.9 mil/0.7) and Let’s Make a Deal (4 mil/0.6) easily outrated what drama reruns most recently did in the time slots. The FBI Declassified (2.5 mil/0.3) however dipped.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (916K/0.2) scared up its biggest audience since its CW premiere while matching its demo high. Tell Me a Story (482K/0.1) in turn rose in audience while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

