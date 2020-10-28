TV Couples Who Are Together In Real Life

Bradley Lamb
We asked the Community to tell us which TV couples they were shocked to find out were together IRL. Here’s what they said:

1.

William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Mr. Feeny and Dean Bolander from Boy Meets World, and Ellen and Dr. Mark Craig from St. Elsewhere

When they got together: They met at Northwestern University and got married in 1951. Together, they have two sons Robert and Michael.

—punchandpie

2.

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline

3.

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki

4.

Todd Grinnell and India de Beaufort

5.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood

6.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally

7.

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman

8.

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things

When they got together: They’d been rumored to be dating for a while, and then a source officially confirmed their relationship in 2017.

—rhyss134k

9.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

10.

Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley


Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Dr. Aaron Glassman and Debbie Wexler on The Good Doctor

When they got together: They got together in 1990, after Richard “swooped” Sheila away from her boyfriend at the time, and then got married in 1996. Together, they have two kids.

—erikaf44a11f75e

11.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Jon Snow and Ygritte from Game of Thrones

When they got together: They were first rumored to be dating in 2012 after photos of them holding hands surfaced. Then, for years after, Kit denied a romantic relationship with Rose, while also admitting he’s very private about his love life. At the 2016 Olivier Awards, they made their first public debut as a couple, and in 2018 they got married. They’re currently expecting their first child together.

—pierremonet

12.

Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk from Legends of Tomorrow

When they got together: They first met in 2004, when Courtney’s brother had his wedding rehearsal dinner at the same bowling alley where Brandon worked as a bartender. They started dating shortly after and got married in 2007. They have an 8-year-old named Leo.

—rachelface91

13.

Steve and Nancy Carell


Valerie Macon / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Michael Scott and realtor Carol Stills from The Office

When they got together: They met when Nancy had taken one of Steve’s improv classes at Second City in Chicago, and they got married in 1995. Together, they have two kids.

—desilva86uk

14.

Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair

15.

Helen George and Jack Ashton

16.

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Beth Dawes and Pete Campbell from Mad Men

When they got together: They met on set of Mad Men when Alexis first appeared as Beth in Season 5, but didn’t officially start dating until that season wrapped. Then, they got married in 2014 and have one child together.

—emma1515

17.

María Pedraza and Jamie Lorente

18.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley

19.

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer


Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton from True Blood

When they got together: They met when they were both screen testing for True Blood in 2007 and then started dating shortly after they began filming Season 1. Then, they got married in 2010 and had twins in 2012. Anna is also a stepmother to Stephen’s two other children.

—katchichlp

20.

David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch

21.

Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis

22.

Téa Leoni and Tim Daly

23.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed from Family Ties

When they got together: They met on set of Family Ties, but at the time, Ellen was actually dating Kevin Bacon. Years later, they met again on the set of Bright Lights, Big City and finally started dating in 1987. They got married in 1988 and have four kids together.

—allonswolfsnowing

24.

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Where you know them from: Elizabeth and Philip Jennings from The Americans

When they got together: They started dating in 2014, after Keri and her ex-husband Shane Deary separated. They have one child together, and Keri has two more kids from her previous marriage.

—lydiaalfrey

25.

Finally, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

