TV Couples Who Are Together In Real Life

We asked the Community to tell us which TV couples they were shocked to find out were together IRL. Here’s what they said:
1.
William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
2.
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
3.
Jared and Genevieve Padalecki
4.
Todd Grinnell and India de Beaufort
5.
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood
6.
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
7.
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
8.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
9.
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas
10.
Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelley
11.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
12.
Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford
13.
Steve and Nancy Carell
14.
Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair
15.
Helen George and Jack Ashton
16.
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser
17.
María Pedraza and Jamie Lorente
18.
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley
19.
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer
20.
David Giuntoli and Bitsie Tulloch
21.
Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis
22.
Téa Leoni and Tim Daly
23.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan
24.
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell
25.
Finally, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
