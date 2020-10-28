Turkey will take legal, diplomatic steps over French caricature of Erdogan By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . Turkish President Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Malatya

ANKARA () – Turkey will take all legal and diplomatic steps needed in response to a caricature of President Tayyip Erdogan in the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

Top Turkish officials condemned the caricature, calling it a “disgusting effort” to “spread its cultural racism and hatred”. State media later reported that Turkish prosecutors had launched an investigation into Charlie Hebdo’s executives.

“Our people should have no doubt that all necessary legal and diplomatic steps will be taken against the caricature in question. Our battle against these rude, ill-intentioned and insulting steps will continue until the end with reason but determination,” the directorate said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR