Trump Supporting Chicago ‘Hoodrats’ Stab Guard Over Wearing Masks!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Two Chicago girls, who are reported supporters of Donald Trump, are facing first degree attempted murder charges, has learned.

Jessica and Jayla Hill – 21 and 18 – charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say they stabbed a security guard who asked them to wear a mask.

Jessica and Jayla are both believed to be supporters of President Trump, because of multiple social media posts attributable to the girls.

