Top 6 celebrities who have tried to look for love online

Did you know the number of Americans regularly accessing dating websites currently numbers around 40 million? This figure isn’t restricted to what might be considered the typical demographic for people seeking a romantic partner – the under 30s. Active users come from every part of society, young and old. This US popularity is reflected amongst equally enthusiastic daters north of the International Boundary, with some of the best dating sites commanding huge memberships. It’s no wonder celebrities are now turning to the Internet to find love. Dating review service datingsitesforseniors.com.au researched this issue and come up with six celebrities who have admitted seeking affection via their web browser.

Amy Schumer

Multi-talented comedy writer, performer, and actress Amy Schumer has received tremendous acclaim, not to mention numerous awards, for her ability to make people laugh. Her memoir The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo was a New York Times non-fiction list bestseller. But unlike some celebs who prefer putting a lid on past embarrassment, Schumer was quite open about her virtual dating in the aforementioned biography. She described her first encounter with a carpenter, Ben Hanisch. “A regular Chicago guy.” She relished the simple hellos and shorty, funny messages they exchanged.

Chase Crawford

An American actor known for independent features, but more widely for the hit TV show Gossip Girl, Crawford has admitted to straying far from the traditional world of glitzy Hollywood red carpet events and after-show parties when it comes to seeking love. During a 2010 interview with the British Now Magazine, he came clean that he had set up “a bunch of different accounts” on a plethora of dating apps to reach out to prospective partners.

Charlize Theron

Theron, a remarkably versatile South-African actress and producer, has covered an amazing variety of bases. She was a shorn-haired protagonist in Mad Max: Fury Road, a deranged white-trash serial killer in Monster, and a stunning model in various high-end adverts. With the world seemingly at her feet, audiences were taken by surprise when she was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres and went on to divulge her interest in online dating. Apparently, her buddy, comedian Chelsea Handler, gave her a lesson on how to use Tinder.

Kate Perry

Former gospel singer, Katheryn Hudson altered her name to Katy Perry, then moved to L.A. Her breakthrough came with the somewhat controversial single ‘I Kissed A Girl,’ alluding to lesbian action. Now her estimated net worth is more than $125 million. But despite incredible chart success and eye-watering wealth, she resorted to online dating in 2014. During an interview on US radio station Power 105.1, she hit the nail on the head with why so many people go online to find love: convenience. “I’m really deep on Tinder so I don’t have a whole lot of time.”

Zac Efron

Another multi-talented performer, at home in frothy teen dramas, high-end musicals, or comedies, Efron is another star who is no stranger to the world of swiping right/left on Tinder. The drawback for him was his level of fame. In an interview with UK broadsheet The Times, he stated “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought my profile was fake.”

Mila Kunis

Comedy star Kunis revealed being a user, unusually, of both Tinder and the same-sex app Grindr. But rather than hedging her bets when reaching out to prospective partners, she said this was because her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Ashton Kutcher, was curious to know what she thought of them. So this was less of a pragmatic undertaking and more of a social experiment. Where he was concerned, hopefully she wasn’t too enamored by either of these choices!