‘Tiny Toons’ Reboot ‘Looniversity’ Ordered at HBO Max, Cartoon Network

The Tiny Toons are ready for some new adventures: HBO Max and Cartoon Network have handed a two-season series order to Tiny Toons Looniversity, a reboot of the beloved ’90s animated comedy, TVLine has learned.

In the all-new half-hour series, “Babs, Buster Bunny and the rest of the gang follow their comedic ambitions all the way to Acme Looniversity, the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, where young dreamers become professional toons,” per the official synopsis. There, “they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.”

Tiny Toons Looniversity is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television, who also produced the original Tiny Toons series. Steven Spielberg returns as an executive producer, with comedian Erin Gibson (the Throwing Shade podcast) serving as showrunner.

The original Tiny Toon Adventures aired from 1990 to 1992 in syndication, with new characters like Babs and Buster Bunny mingling with classic Looney Tunes favorites like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. Tiny Toons joins fellow ’90s cartoon Animaniacs, which is also getting a reboot courtesy of Hulu.

