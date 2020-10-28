Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala to team up for Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff over the years has turned into Bollywood’s ultimate action star. The actor has not only impressed fans with his mind-blowing stunts, but his films have also set records at the box-office. Now, he’s all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala for not one but two action-packed projects.

It was recently announced that he’ll feature in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti titled Heropanti 2. Now, the actor has signed another project with the producer which is the fourth installment of another hit franchise of his Baaghi. Titled Baaghi 4, the film is said to be the biggest one of the franchise yet. Heropanti 2 will be the first film that Tiger Shroff starts shooting post the lockdown and it is all set to roll in the month of December 2020. While the next Baaghi installment still is in the process of pre-production.

Pretty exciting stuff, isn’t it?