This innovative industry stepped up its game to become pandemic-proof by tapping into our loneliness

Hilchie points to Other Ocean. Whereas companies in other industries have been tripping over themselves as they attempt to rapidly transition to e-commerce business models, Other Ocean has been selling online since its inception — not just in North America, but all over the world. And the company’s overseas sales have only grown during the pandemic.

Photo by Other Ocean Interactive

“We generally distribute our products using online platforms,” says Other Ocean’s Ayre. “Throughout the pandemic, where social distancing is encouraged and retail outlets are less inviting or might even be shut down, having the online space to get our products to consumers worldwide has been an important factor in maintaining and driving sales.”

Over at Hinterland, part of van Lierop’s evolving pandemic strategy has been to ensure his team keeps mentally fit. He’s shifted the company’s focus from productivity — meeting production targets and release dates — to caretaking, ensuring everyone is doing well.

“We’ve kept an open dialogue as a team about how we’re dealing with things, who is struggling, supporting each other, and making it OK to acknowledge that these are strange times and that what matters most is that we all get through this as a team, together.”

It’s a strange time for consumers, as well, and video games are bound to continue to be used to fill the social void they’re feeling as they remain cooped up at home.

Michael Pachter, a video game industry analyst and managing director of equity research with Wedbush Securities Inc. in Los Angeles, believes the real reason for the surge in spending on games is simply that consumers have time to kill.

“People working from home have a lot more free time,” he said. “There’s no commute, and a lot less grooming. Shelter-in-place means far fewer visits to retail stores, restaurants, school, concerts, and sporting events. This translates into two hours per day of extra free time, and most of that is being spent consuming entertainment. More video, more music, more reading, and more video games.”

Van Lierop agrees. “Millions of people stuck at home, bored, are realizing that games are a great way to pass the time.

“It turns out video games are a very pandemic-proof business.”