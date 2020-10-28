This Girl On TikTok Looks Just Like Pam From The Office

“Dunder Mifflin, this literally is Pam.”

And I was like, “Wow, this girl really does look like Pam from The Office, huh?”

…….WHAAAAAAAAT?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Liiiiiiiiiike………..I’m sorry, but the resemblance here is simply uncanny.

When I reached out to @livvy.lady (aka college senior Liv Arentsen) for comment, she told me her Pam videos were originally inspired by her sister telling her to curl her hair to further the resemblance.


tiktok.com

“I asked one of my roommates to borrow her curling wand, and next thing I knew, I had over 6 million views and 1.3 million likes on a video of me transforming into Pam,” Arentsen told . “I went from having around 300 followers to tens of thousands overnight.”

However, what amazed me the most was that Arentsen said she had never been compared to Pam, aka Jenna Fischer, before THIS MONTH??????


tiktok.com

“People started comparing me to Pam on TikTok in early October,” she said. “I had never been told I looked like her before…online or in real life.”

Once again, I present you with this side-by-side:

And in one of her latest iterations, Liv is now looking for her Jim!!!!!!!!!!

@livvy.lady

Reply to @jaguar4747 i really just showed u all my side profile… DUETS R ON JIM

♬ original sound – Scene Remakes

PLEASE, I NEED THIS TO HAPPEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!! IT’S THE ONLY THING SUSTAINING ME!!!

So Liv, thank you for making these, for being able to run with the joke like a goddamn queen, and for furthering my unhealthy obsession with look-alike TikTok. Bless you.

Can’t wait to see more of your content!!!!!!!!!! 💖💖💖

