Jonathan Shieber / :
Theta Lake, a provider of AI-powered compliance and security tools for collaboration platforms, raised $12.7M Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners — Theta Lake, a provider of compliance and security tools for conferencing software like Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams, RingCentral …
Theta Lake, a provider of AI-powered compliance and security tools for collaboration platforms, raised $12.7M Series A led by Lightspeed Venture Partners (Jonathan Shieber/)
Jonathan Shieber / :