These Selfies Of Vaibhavi Merchant And Prabhas Have Gone Viral On The Internet

We all know about Prabhas’ popularity. One post from the actor or a simple message from him can create a storm on social media. No wonder then, the recent clicks of him with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant have gone viral on the internet.

Prabhas is in Italy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The actor is having a gala time in the city as we can see from his several posts. He celebrated his birthday (October 23rd) on the set with the cast and crew members. Vaibhavi Merchant who was also on the set shared some selfies with the actor on her social media. She’s seen posing with him and then even giving him a bouquet of flowers as a birthday gift. No sooner had she put up the pics than they went viral.











He will be seen with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam and the film will release next year. Coming up next for the superstar is Om Raut’s Adipurush which is an adaptation of Ramayana. Then he will start his film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.