These are the screen protectors you'll want to get for your Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung’s latest device is here, and despite the rest of the device being made from plastic, chances are you are looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors. Paired up with some of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases and you have all the protection you’ll need. This new smartphone is already turning heads with its sleek design and a spec-sheet that could rival some of the best Android phones on the market.

Screen and eye protection ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ Staff Pick ZAGG makes some of the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors with the InvisibleShield Glass+. This screen protector is not only rated to be four times stronger than the competition but also has some benefits for your eyes. The built-in Eyesafe layer also helps to filter out the HEV blue light, making it easier on your eyes. $25 at Best Buy All the glass MP-Mall Anti-Fingerprint Tempered Glass Since the Galaxy S20 FE now features a plastic and aluminum build, you now have two pieces of glass to protect. With this tempered glass kit from MP-Mall, you’ll get two screen protectors for the big screen, along with two more glass lens protectors for the camera module. $13 at Amazon Plastic works too Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protector Although PET Film screen protectors won’t do too much to protect the display from cracking, these are still useful. This package from Supershieldz includes six film screen protectors so your display should be just fine for as long as you own the Galaxy S20 FE. $6 at Amazon Extra backup LK Ultra-Thin HD Tempered Glass Installing screen protectors can be quite a pain, but LK makes it easy with its Tempered Glass kit. There are three glass protectors for the front, along with three for the camera module. But the company also includes an alignment tool to make sure you get the perfect installation on the first attempt. $14 at Amazon Ultra-thin OMOTON Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Some screen protectors add too much bulk to a sleek device like the Galaxy S20 FE. That’s not the case with the OMOTON Tempered Glass kit, which comes with screen protectors that add just 0.3mm of thickness. This helps to make it feel like you don’t even have a screen protector installed. $9 at Amazon No bubbles allowed UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass (3-pack) With the UniqueMe Bubble Free Tempered Glass kit, you’ll get three screen protectors with rounded corners. The company states these will keep your display looking clear, and the oleophobic coating helps to reduce the number of fingerprints that show up. UniqueMe’s screen protectors also feature a nano-automatic absorption technology to ensure that you won’t have to worry about bubbles or fingerprints getting in the way of your installation. $10 at Amazon

Avoid the scratches and get the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors

When you’re looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you can’t go wrong with the ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+. In addition to keeping your device’s display looking pristine, these also aim to help alleviate the potential eye strain from staring at your display. These screen protectors even feature “embedded ions” to help kill off most of the bacteria that can accumulate on your display.

Those who want to not only protect the main display but also want some protection for the camera module will love the MP-Mall tempered kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for the primary screen, but there are also two smaller protectors for the rear camera module. Installation couldn’t be easier with the included instructions, and you won’t have to worry about dealing with any bubbles either.