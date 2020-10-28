The Senate's Section 230 hearing, with Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and Pichai, only briefly discussed the law, instead letting Republicans berate Dorsey for soundbites (Gilad Edelman/Wired)

Gilad Edelman / Wired:
The Senate’s Section 230 hearing, with Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and Pichai, only briefly discussed the law, instead letting Republicans berate Dorsey for soundbites — Republican senators unloaded on Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, but had little to say about reforming the foundational internet law.
