The Senate's Section 230 hearing, with Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and Pichai, only briefly discussed the law, instead letting Republicans berate Dorsey for soundbites (Gilad Edelman/Wired)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Gilad Edelman / Wired:

The Senate’s Section 230 hearing, with Dorsey, Zuckerberg, and Pichai, only briefly discussed the law, instead letting Republicans berate Dorsey for soundbites  —  Republican senators unloaded on Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, but had little to say about reforming the foundational internet law.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR