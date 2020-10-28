‘The Masked Dancer’: Craig Robinson to Host Fox Spinoff

RELATED STORIES

Welcome to the Masked-verse, Craig Robinson: The Office alum has been tapped to host The Masked Dancer, Fox’s upcoming Masked Singer spinoff, TVLine has learned.

The offshoot, which was partially inspired by a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will feature incognito celebrities shaking their tail feathers (and googly eyes and sequins, we assume) as the audience and judges attempt to guess their identities.

And speaking of judges, Fox has announced the following panelists for The Masked Dancer: music industry vet Paula Abdul, High School Musical‘s Ashley Tisdale, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green (who competed as the Giraffe on the current season of The Masked Singer) and Ken Jeong (who’s also a Masked Singer judge and hosts the Fox game show I Can See Your Voice).

“We’ve begun filming The Masked Dancer with incredible new talent on both sides of the mask, and can’t wait to share the series with viewers,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. “Craig Robinson is hilarious as always in his role as host, and Ken, Brian, Ashley and Paula are the perfect blend of personalities to lead our awesomely weird world of masks into a whole new genre!”

Robinson is perhaps best known for his nine seasons on The Office, where he played Dunder Mifflin warehouse employee Darryl Philbin. Since then, he has appeared on Mr. Robot, Ghosted, What We Do in the Shadows and recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug Judy aka the Pontiac Bandit.

The Masked Dancer will premiere sometime in December, though an exact date is still TBD.