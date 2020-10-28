The Conners’s Michael Fishman Discusses Son’s Fatal Overdose

While this marks the first time Michael has publicly discussed his son’s passing, he paid tribute to Larry on National Son’s Day last month.

“Always in my heart,” he captioned his post on Sept. 29, alongside a series of family photos.

In mid-June, the actor celebrated Father’s Day with a heartwarming post that read, “#kids are a #gift that teach us, that #inspire us, and #humble us. Your #heart will open in new ways, #love becomes more powerful than any words.”

“Every moment spent together is irreplaceable,” he continued. “I love my kids! My oldest is my #humor my older son my #guide my younger #son #truth and my youngest, she is my rock, my #motivation and my reminder to be better each day.”