The Best USB-C Monitors for 2020

The amazingly versatile USB-C port is more necessary than it’s ever been. From battery charging to ultra-fast data transfers, we’ve gotten used to USB-C, and it has become important to find accessories that include USB-C connectivity.

Monitors have been a little slow to jump on the USB-C train, but there are now a number of strong options on the market. After hundreds of monitor reviews, our top USB-C pick is the remarkable Dell 27 Ultrathin — although we also have options from multiple brands to consider as alternatives.

The best USB-C monitors at a glance:

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor (S2719DC)

This 27-inch Dell monitor dazzles with its beautiful design, iPhone-thin screen, and bezel-less display. However, there’s also a lot going on inside, including excellent brightness, great color range, and HDR tech for its 2,560 x 1,440 IPS display. While the screen only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, it does include AMD’s FreeSync tech plus some blue-light filters for late-night use, so there is some gaming potential here.

In addition to the Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, there’s HDMI 2.0 and a couple USB-A 3.0 ports. Overall, the stylish design and strong specs on this Dell model make it an easy recommendation for all kinds of purposes — and it’s fairly affordable, too. The one notable drawback is that a 27-inch screen may not be the right size for everyone.

Also, at the moment this model is back-ordered and may take some time to arrive, so it’s important to sign up for notifications now if you’re interested in it.

BenQ PD3220U

This 4K, 32-inch BenQ monitor is a particularly strong option for artists and designers who need an excellent display and the latest connections — but don’t want to pay anywhere near the price of something like the Apple Pro Display. There are also features to quickly switch between different types of content and multiple computers if necessary, as well as dual viewing files. Color accuracy is excellent, too, making this monitor ideal for professional editing. The display can also be moved into portrait or landscape positioning.

If you have a lot of accessories to work with, you’ll be pleased to know the monitor includes two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, two USB-A, a Micro USB, two HDMI, and a DisplayPort. As with all large monitors, make sure you have enough room on your desk for this model.

Note that this is another monitor in high demand so you should sign up for alerts and pre-order options to find out when new shipments come in.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

Lenovo’s 27-inch, QHD monitor has great color accuracy right out of the box, with 99% sRGB and 99% BT.709 perfect for those working in visual design, photography, or video editing. The 2560 x 1440 resolution gives you plenty of screen space to work with and the anti-glare coating makes it easy to concentrate no matter what your work situation looks like. Brightness is rated at a healthy 350 cd/m2, and many different adjustments and color profiles are available to help customize the experience just for you.

In addition to USB-C, the monitor comes with HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and a collection of USB 3.1 ports. If your home or work office needs a higher-grade monitor that can also connect to the latest cameras or mobile devices, this may be the one for you. You may also want to take a look at our favorite docking stations as well.

LG 27UD88-W

While smaller, LG’s 4K monitor has a lot in common with the BenQ model. It’s another monitor that favors design or editing work, with an excellent color range, screen-split options, and a great color calibration tool. However, it’s also much less expensive than the BenQ version, a great option for those with smaller budgets who don’t need a particularly large screen to work with. The 60Hz monitor also includes FreeSync support and a game mode, so there are entertainment possibilities here as well. Other ports include Quick Charge USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

Two things to note about this model: It has USB-C, but it doesn’t have Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and it doesn’t come with internal speakers, so make sure you have speaker plans.

ViewSonic ColorPro VP2771

ViewSonic’s 1440p, 27-inch monitor is a great choice for those who don’t especially need an ultra HD resolution, but would still prefer a USB-C monitor that they can do professional work on. Features like the easy-to-use calibration and focus on image quality (100% sRGB, 4.39 trillion color palette) are made to appeal to photographers especially.

If you’ve got irregular working hours or you’re up in the middle of the night, you’ll probably enjoy the ambient light sensor, which automatically dims the monitor’s brightness during darker hours. Additional connections include USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and mini-DisplayPort. ViewSonic’s greatest perks are its focus on providing crystal-clear color accuracy and keeping you productive, regardless of the time of day—if those are a big deal to you, this may just be the right monitor for you.

