The ‘100 catches in a season’ quiz

The 2020 NFL season has not gone as planned for Michael Thomas. A high-ankle sprain coupled with a one-game suspension has resulted in the superstar receiver missing all but one New Orleans Saints game. The tumultuous year has led some to speculate that Thomas could be dealt ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 3. That comes as news to head coach Sean Payton though, who shrugged off the rumor not once, but twice this week. So, sorry to all those receiver-needy teams out there. It appears you’re going to have to find your own stud wideout elsewhere.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Thomas set the record for the most catches in a season in 2019. So with that in mind, how many of the players who most recently had 100 catches in a season for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!