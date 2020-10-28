‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Down in Tears Confirming Pregnancy With ‘Toxic’ Ex Chris Lopez

Instagram

Elsewhere in a new episode of the MTV show, Leah Messer opens up about her past secrets, including getting addicted to painkillers, while Briana DeJesus gives DeVoin a chance, though it doesn’t work out.

It’s a rough episode for Kailyn Lowry. The “Teen Mom 2” star was seen getting emotional in the Tuesday, October 27 episode as she confirmed that she was pregnant with ex Chris Lopez‘s child.

The 28-year-old reality TV star broke down in tears while talking about how the news of her pregnancy got out without her consent. “Chris’ aunt decided to post a photo of my ultrasound on social media, which obviously went viral,” she shared. “I haven’t really said anything publicly about it. I’m pregnant.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast co-host went on to say that she hadn’t talked to Chris. “I don’t talk to him. He has been in and out of jail. I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening,” she explained.

“I know that people have a ton of questions. They’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that, and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about a relationship where domestic violence is there, and where it’s just really toxic,” she added. “So I’m still trying to figure that stuff out. As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything, and so going into this one knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Leah Messer opened up about her past secrets, including getting addicted to painkillers. Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus gave DeVoin a chance, though it didn’t work out. He showed up late to Nova’s hair appointment. Furthermore, he left halfway, saying that he had to go to work.

As for Chelsea Houska, she attempted to alter Aubree’s visitation agreement with Adam Lind’s parents. Meanwhile, Jade Cline headed to Las Vegas for a party.