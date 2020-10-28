Tanzanians head to polls despite fears of violence, fraud

Long lines of voters in Tanzania went to the polls on Wednesday for a presidential election that the opposition warned is already compromised by manipulation, deadly violence and a massive internet slowdown in a country once praised as a beacon of peace in Africa.

Results declared by the electoral commission cannot be challenged in court, bringing urgency to efforts to monitor the vote, even as opposition figures said observers were turned away from scores of polling stations. Some major independent observers like the European Union were either not invited or blocked.

Leading opposition candidate Tundu Lissu alleged “widespread irregularities” including ballot box-stuffing, tweeting that “if this continues, mass democratic action will be the only option to protect the integrity of the election.”

The survivor of an assassination attempt in 2017, Lissu returned this year to challenge populist President John Magufuli, who seeks a second five-year term.

Others reported intimidation.

“My life is in danger,” the chair of one top opposition party, Freeman Mbowe of CHADEMA, tweeted early Wednesday, asserting that “heavily armed gangsters” protected by police had raided his hotel and seized two of his security guards.

Voters form in long lines Wednesday morning at the Wazo Hill polling station in Dar es Salaam. (AFP/Getty Images)

The East African nation has become a human rights crisis as diplomats, the United Nations and others say the government under Magufuli has severely stifled media, civil society and opposition voices. He also has been accused of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, declaring it defeated through prayer.

“We must continue to maintain peace,” the president said after voting, showing off his inked finger and urged people to the polls. Magufuli, nicknamed “the Bulldozer,” has made his name in part by targeting corruption and strengthening one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Opposition challenger Lissu has urged people to go into the streets to protest if election results are announced Thursday without being counted properly. Whoever receives the most votes wins, with no second round. Results are expected within three days.

Tundu Lissu, who was shot 16 times in a 2017 attack and returned in August after three years in exile, is shown on the campaign trail in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (AFP/Getty Images)

The opposition faces a major challenge in trying to unseat the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, in power since independence in 1961, as 15 presidential candidates seek a win, splitting support. More than 29 million people have registered to vote.

Internet services slowed ahead of the vote. Few in foreign media received approval to report on the ground.

“Everyone has the duty to protect the legitimacy of this general election,” The Citizen newspaper said.

Several killed in shootings this week

Deadly violence erupted ahead of the vote as Tanzania’s other top opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. CHADEMA accused ruling party supporters of shooting dead two people at a rally Tuesday in a town in the northeast. The ruling party did not respond to requests for comment.

One voter in Zanzibar, Yahya Khamis, said it was doubtful the vote would be free or fair.

“To our surprise we have been given only four ballot papers while we’re required to vote for five candidates,” Khamis said.

Police and military presence remained heavy.

Tanzania Elections Watch, a regional initiative of prominent personalities, has noted hate speech and intimidation of candidates and said the election will be flawed if held under current conditions.

In a statement Wednesday it warned that actions by security forces have created a “climate of fear,” and it said it was “alarmed by the clampdown on communication channels, including suspension of bulk SMS services, reported blocking of social media sites, and slowing down of Internet communication.”