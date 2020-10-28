Tamar Braxton’s Ex Claims She Destroyed Video Evidence of Their Brutal Altercation

WENN/FayesVision

This arrives after the RnB singer makes it clear in a new episode of ‘Tamron Hall Show’ that she and David Adefeso were never involved in an ‘abusive relationship.’

–

Tamar Braxton‘s ex David Adefeso has reacted to the singer’s challenge to show an evidence of her alleged violent act towards him during an altercation. A representative for David says he will never be able to do that because Tamar destroyed the evidence.

According to TMZ, his rep claims that the “Braxton Family Values” star destroyed his camera to make sure that there’s no video evidence. The rep also said that David’s dashcam only captured front and back views from the car while anything inside the car was not recorded. The rep accused Tamar of knowing the fact very well.

Previously, it was reported that the brutal fight cost David upwards of $1,600 as his property was destroyed. Now, he claimed that Tamar made him pay $7,500 for other damage in the violent event.

This arrives after Tamar addressed reports about her physical altercation with her David for the first time during her appearance on “Tamron Hall Show” on Wednesday, October 28. Tamar made it clear that she and David were never involved in an “abusive relationship,” before pointing out that both video and audio recordings of the incident exist. She said, “I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it. He has a camera in his car,” though she added that neither of the recordings showed physical abuse.

She then broke down as she expressed her confusion as to why David decided to make the allegations against her. “No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son’s best friend as well, they were best friends,” she said. “And it’s just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don’t know.”

Tamar and David split earlier this year, and it didn’t take long for their breakup to turn nasty after the latter filed for restraining order against Tamar, who was accused of punching “him so hard” when he was driving, to the point where he “almost crashed his car,” amid domestic violence concerns.