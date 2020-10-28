T.I. Gives Relationship Advice: Everything Is Give & Take

Fans know that rapper has had his fair share of relationship issues, but he and his wife, Tiny Harris, are still together.

In a recent interview with HipHopDX, T.I. offered up some sage advice to other celebrity couples.

“You’ve got to know what you expect and what you want, what you need and what you’re willing to provide, deliver and exchange,” he told the publication. “Because everything is give and take, everything is give and take. Also, you’ve got to be willing to endure because everything ain’t going to be perfect, everything ain’t going to be good times, everything ain’t going to be all smiles and sh*ts and giggles.

“But the thing is, you’re either going to go through those things alone, or you can go through those things with someone that you’re building a foundation or a life with. And if the key is build a life together, life ain’t always sweet. It goes on both sides. The lady is going to make mistakes and deal with her man in a different way than he may want to be dealt with. He’s definitely going to do the same in return. So they both have to love each other and tolerate each other at the magnitude that it takes to have longevity.”

Good advice?