Synergis Adept Named #1 in 21 Rankings on G2’s 2020 Fall Grid Reports

Adept also achieved an exceptional 77 on the G2 Net Promoter Scorecard (NPS).

According to G2, “The purpose of NPS is to gauge customer loyalty to a brand, and how likely they are to recommend your product to a peer. An NPS at-or-above 70 is considered “world class.” Essentially, this means nearly every customer would advocate for that product.”

Here’s what some Adept customers had to say:

“Data is the cornerstone of any business today and not securing it is a huge risk. If you want to do it right and do it well, the Adept platform is the gold-standard.”

“No other software company anywhere works as closely with their customers. For a system that your business cannot operate without, this is invaluable.”

“An immediate 30% gain in user efficiency”

Adept earned top honors in the following rankings:

Product Data Management – Best Usability, Easiest Setup, Fastest Implementation, Most Implementable, Ease of Administration, Ease of Doing Business, Quality of Support, Best Relationship, Most Likely to Recommend, Highest Net Promoter Score

Construction Drawing Management – Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest Setup, Best Support, Highest User Adoption, Easiest to do Business With, Product Going in the Right Direction, Most likely to Recommend, Highest Net Promoter Score

Enterprise Content Management – Ease of Doing Business With, Best Search Capabilities

