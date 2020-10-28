Sydney school closed due to positive COVID-19 case after NSW issues health alert for several venues

Contact tracing is underway after a student tested positive for coronavirus at a school in Sydney’s west.

Students and staff at the Hoxton Park campus of the Malek Fahd Islamic School have been asked to self-isolate and to get tested if they experience any virus symptoms.

The school will be temporarily closed and thoroughly cleaned, principal Bruce Rixon said in a statement tonight.

A reopening date is due to be announced tomorrow.

The school’s other two campuses, in Greenacre and Beaumont Hills, are not affected.

NSW Health earlier issued an alert for several venues across Sydney after an individual tested positive to coronavirus.

The health alert is for venues in Sydney’s west and in Sydney’s east.

NSW Health is urging anyone who visited the below venues for at least an hour on the dates and times to immediately get tested and isolate for a full 14 days.

Flip Out Prestons Indoor Trampoline Park, Unit B/238 Hoxton Park Road, Prestons on Sunday 25 October 2020, between 12pm – 1.50pm

Jasmins Lebanese Restaurant, 375 Macquarie Street, Liverpool, on Sunday 25 October 2020, between 2pm – 3.30pm.

NSW Health said anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop.

After testing, they must remain in isolation until a negative test result is received:

Westfield Bondi Junction, 500 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction, Saturday October 2020, between 1.30pm – 4.30pm

Ali Baba Charcoal Chicken, 2 Civic Road, Auburn, on Monday 26 October 2020, between 1pm – 1.20pm

Carnes Hill Marketplace, Kurrajong Road, Carnes Hill, on Tuesday 27 October 2020, between 3.30pm – 4.30pm

NSW Health is appealing to the community to come forward for testing right away if you have even the mildest of symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, fever or other symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348