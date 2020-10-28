Swimming & Diving Athletes of the Week

SEC Staff

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Javier Acevedo, Georgia Georgia’s Javier Acevedo, a redshirt senior from Scarborough, Ontario, won two individual events and was a part of the winning 200 medley relay in Georgia’s win over South Carolina. Acevedo posted an NCAA B-cut time of 47.66 in the 100 back and touched the wall first in the 100 free with a time of 44.33, his first collegiate races since March 2019. In the opening 200 medley relay, he led off the Bulldogs with a 21.92 50 backstroke split, helping lead the A relay team to a top time of 1:27.96.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Zach Allen, Georgia Georgia’s Zach Allen, a senior from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., took first place in the 1-meter springboard with a final score of 349.05. In the 3-meter, Allen placed second as an exhibition performer, posting a score of 306.83.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Jake Magahey, Georgia Georgia’s Jake Magahey, a freshman from Dacula, Ga., won three individual events at South Carolina. Magahey posted the second fastest time in the nation in the 1,000 free with his top time of 9:03.55. He then claimed first place in the 200 free (1:37.10) and the 500 free (4:26.71), with both times ranked in the top 10 nationally. Magahey swam the opening leg of the 400 freestyle relay in exhibition competition, notching a 45.70 split on the way to a team time of 3:00.46.

Women’s Co-Swimmers of the Week: Zoie Hartman, Georgia and Jing Wen Quah, Texas A,amp;M Georgia’s Zoie Hartman, a sophomore from Danville, Calif., won two individual events with a pair of NCAA B-cut times in the season opening win at South Carolina. In the 200 medley relay, Hartman’s breaststroke leg helped the Georgia A team take first with a time of 1:39.62. In the 100 breaststroke, she touched the wall first with a time of 1:00.45, the second fastest time in the nation. She also won the 200 breaststroke with a top time of 2:12.99, ranking her second nationally in the event.

Texas A,amp;M’s Jing Wen Quah, a senior from Singapore, notched three individual wins in Texas A,amp;M’s win over Rice. Quah recorded an NCAA B-cut time of 1:57.60 in the 200 fly, the second fastest time in the nation. She also registered an NCAA B-cut time in the 400 IM with her top time of 4:13.75, ranking her third in the nation in the event. Quah finished first in the 100 fly with the seventh fastest time in the nation of 54.88, and she swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay (1:42.21 – 24.61).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Yu Qian Goh, South Carolina South Carolina’s Yu Qian Goh, a senior from New Wellington, New Zealand, posted wins in both springboard events in the team’s opening season dual against No. 4 Georgia. Goh matched her career best score of 308.25 in the 1-meter event. In the 3-meter, she posted a final tally of 325.35.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Chloe Stepanek, Texas A,amp;M Texas A,amp;M’s Chloe Stepanek, a freshman from Northport, N.Y., earned three individual first-place finishes and aided her team with a win in the 200 medley relay in Texas A,amp;M’s win over Rice. Stepanek posted the fastest time in the nation in the 200 free with her time of 1:46.78. She also placed first in the 50 free (23.17) and the 500 free (4:55.03), ranking seventh nationally in both events. Stepanek swam the anchor leg (22.51) in the 200 medley relay (1:42.21).