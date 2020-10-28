‘Supernatural’ Video : Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Acting Together

RELATED STORIES

When Supernatural finished filming its series finale in September, it hardly marked the end of stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki‘s friendship — but it did close out their days of filming alongside each other. (Well, at least until they reteam for a new project or a Supernatural revival.) As the actors prepare to move on to new shows — The Boys Season 3 for Ackles, headlining The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot for Padalecki — there’s plenty that the longtime co-stars will miss about working together.

For Padalecki, acting opposite Ackles for 15 seasons has given him “the confidence that I can push myself,” he says in the above video interview. “I don’t want to say I baby it with other actors and actresses, but I pull my game back. If you’ve been playing tennis with somebody 15 years or basketball or doing jujitsu or something, you know how hard you can push. Whereas if you just walk in onto a court with somebody you’ve never played before, it’s like, ‘OK, well, I’ve got to feel them out, because I don’t want to just start dunking on the guy, and it’s not a game.’ And so with Jensen, I know I can push as hard as I possibly can and harder and that he’ll push back just as hard, and we’ll bring out different aspects of a scene, different facets of what the characters are going through.”

Ackles, meanwhile, singles out the shorthand that he and Padalecki have built over the years, which has helped them flesh out Dean and Sam’s bond. “There’s a nuance, I think, that he and I are able to tap into, not only with our characters, but with the relationship that these characters have with each other in every scene,” Ackles shares. “A lot of times, those nuances are not written on the page, and that is, I think, something that we pride ourselves in being able to bring to the character, to the story and to the show. And that’s something that he and I don’t really even need to talk about. It’s stuff that presents itself to us, almost in the middle of a scene. We’re so comfortable and available to each other for letting those kinds of moments happen that they happen all the time. I’m going to miss having that confidence with somebody that I can just allow those moments to happen and you can seize them.”

Supernatural‘s final season is currently airing Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW, with the series finale slated for Nov. 19.

