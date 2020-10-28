Strider, which provides data and software to help protect organizations against nation-state directed IP theft, raised $10M Series A led by Koch Disruptive (Daniel McCoy/Wichita Business Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Daniel McCoy / Wichita Business Journal:

Strider, which provides data and software to help protect organizations against nation-state directed IP theft, raised $10M Series A led by Koch Disruptive  —  A division of Wichita-based Koch Industries Inc. has led a $10 million funding round into a technology startup that helps protect …

