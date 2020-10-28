State of Origin 2020: NSW Blues

Rugby league immortal Andrew Johns has urged his former Origin teammate and current Blues coach Brad Fittler to play Jack Wighton in the five-eighth position.

Fittler last weekend confirmed his 27-man Blues squad for the November Origin series starting Wednesday, which saw a host of playmakers including Nathan Brown, Nathan Cleary, Jarome Luai, Luke Keary and Cody Walker named in the extended squad.

Wighton, 27, is coming off a standout year having earned this season’s Dally M Player of the Year Award as well as being named at five-eighth in the Team of the Year.

The Raiders star lined up for the Blues in last year’s winning series at centre for all three games which now leaves Fittler with a difficult decision to make.

Jack Wighton (Getty)

For Johns, the decision is an easy one – play Wighton in the halves.

The Knights icon believes the rule changes this year, most notably the six-again rule, would make a “running five-eighth” like Wighton more valuable as a playmaker for NSW as opposed to a strike player.

“I like the big running five-eighths,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ The Blueprint.

“Especially with the six-again rule this year, you don’t need too many ball players.

“If it was my team and I was coaching, I would have Jack Wighton at five-eighth.

“He’s big, tough and I like five-eighths who run the ball at Origin level.

“Think about the best five-eighths at Origin level we’ve had for New South Wales – Laurie Daley, Brad Fittler, Braith Anasta, Trent Barrett – [they’re] big bodies who run the ball.”

Paul Galled added: “He’s just an elite player and he can play anywhere you put him in the side, he will do the job.

“Five-eighth is obviously his ideal position, but he will play where has to.”