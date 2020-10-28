Stacktrace Podcast 107: “Context is key”

The story and implementation behind Swift by Sundell Discover, how and why AirBuddy 2 will have an onboarding process, thoughts and comments on the new Apple Silicon-powered iMac rumors, home screen customization hacks, and a deep dive into balancing code-level details with shipping great products.
Hosts:
- Gui on Twitter: @_inside
- John on Twitter: @johnsundell
Links
- Swift by Sundell Discover
- SE-0289: Result Builders on the Swift forums
- Rambo’s talk about app architecture
- objc.io
- Dependency injection using functions
