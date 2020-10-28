S,P 500, Dow sink to lowest levels since late-September as virus cases surge

Article content continued

A spiralling pandemic and a failure to reach a deal on a fresh round of U.S. fiscal stimulus before the Nov. 3 election have put the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S,amp;P 500 on track to erase their gains for October.

With just six days to the election, Wall Street’s fear gauge spiked to its highest level since July 15, also on concerns that a winner might not be declared the night of Nov. 3 due to a delay in counting the huge volume of mail-in ballots.

Democratic challenger Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to the /Ipsos poll, but the competition is tighter in swing states, which will decide the victor.

“The uncertainty of not knowing the direction we are heading is making investors step on the sidelines and wait for the election results,” Hogan said.

Losses were broad-based with technology stocks weighing the most.

The Big Tech companies — Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook — which are due to report results on Thursday, fell between 2.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent, weighing the most on the S,amp;P 500.

At 10:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 841.00 points, or 3.06 per cent to 26,622.19, the S,amp;P 500 lost 100.22 points, or 2.95 per cent to 3,290.61 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 348.70 points, or 3.05 per cent to 11,082.65.