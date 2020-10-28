Sony updates its PlayStation App for iOS and Android, introducing in-app voice chat support, a revamped UI, PlayStation Store integration, and more (Brandon Russell/XDA Developers)

Brandon Russell / XDA Developers:
Sony updates its PlayStation App for iOS and Android, introducing in-app voice chat support, a revamped UI, PlayStation Store integration, and more — Ahead of the PlayStation 5’s launch on November 12, Sony has introduced a big update to its PlayStation App for Android and iOS.
