Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s Credit Cards ‘Maxed Out’ by Fraudster

WENN

Sharon Osbourne and husband Ozzy have fallen victim to a fraudster as she found out both their credit cards had been ‘maxed out’ when she was shopping for birthday gift.

–

Sharon Osbourne was left fuming when she tried to pay for daughter Kelly’s birthday gift, only to be told that both her and husband Ozzy’s credit cards had been “maxed out” by a fraudster.

The 68-year-old presenter made the admission on Tuesday’s (27Oct20) episode of her U.S. chat show “The Talk” as she told her fellow panellists about the incident.

“It’s my Kelly’s birthday today, I went out last night to pick up her gift,” Sharon explained. “I give my credit card and they come back and say, ‘Do you have another credit card? It didn’t go through.’ I say, ‘Just try it again’… still didn’t go through…. I hand them Ozzy’s.”

“Then, they come back and go, ‘Do you have another one? It didn’t go through.’ Someone rang up charges and maxed out Ozzy’s card and my card. I called through to the credit card company and they go, ‘No, no, no, you’re maxed out, so is Ozzy.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t go to that store, or to that store.’ ”

When co-host Eve asked if it “was fraud,” Sharon answered, “Yeah,” before adding that the credit card company is currently on the case and trying to work out all the fraudulent charges.

Kelly Osbourne turned 36 on October 27, more than two weeks after mom Sharon celebrated his 68th birthday. The Osbourne matriarch was surprised by her friends Sara Gilbert & her five-year-old son Rhodes and Cyndi Lauper as well as husband Ozzy Osbourne on TV.