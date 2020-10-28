Shah Rukh Khan says he’ll return to the big screen in a year

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. The actor has given a string of blockbusters over the years but since 2018 he hasn’t been seen on the big screen. He was last seen in Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif and now he is prepping for his upcoming projects, but due to the pandemic they have got pushed further.

SRK got candid about returning to the big screen in an #AskSRK session on Twitter recently, where he answered a few queries of his fans about when they will see him on the big screen again. Replying to one of his fans, SRK wrote, “Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon….”

Check out a few more tweets where he revealed things about the same during the chat session.

Meri life ke pachaas se bhi upar ho gaye….films karte karte. Obviously yehi karta rahoonga aur agle pachaas saal tum please dekhte rehna. https://t.co/Evzq6UyVTU

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020







Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps https://t.co/a3niRCd0Fm

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020







Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise…will take about a year I reckon…. https://t.co/3sn6OGal35

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020





